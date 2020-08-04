More than 25,500 customers without electricity in the Richmond Metro and Tri-City area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 25,500 customers are without electricity in the Richmond Metro and Tri-City area as Tropical Storm Isaiac continues to hit Central Virginia.

An official from Dominion said they need to make sure it is safe to send out crews, and once it is they will be work around the clock to restore power.

The official added during storms like these, it’s common for falling trees and branches to take out power lines. If you see a power line on the ground, you should assume its active stay at least 30 feet away from it.

Dominion also asks people to report downed lines and outages through their mobile app, online or by calling 866-366-4357.

