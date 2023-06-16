RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – More than 32,000 Dominion Energy customers in the Richmond area are without power Friday as severe storms hit the region.

According to Dominion Energy’s outage summary page, 32,029 customers in the region don’t have power as of 5 p.m. There are nearly 9,000 customers in Chesterfield, more than 10,000 in Petersburg and nearly 8,000 in Colonial Heights with no power.

Dominion Energy’s online outage map shows 3,264 customers without power in Petersburg in the area around Westover Park.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.