RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 5,000 Dominion Energy customers are currently without power in Richmond and nearby counties as Wednesday’s stormy weather has caused outages across Central Virginia.

According to the Dominion Energy outage map, here are the number of customers without power in each area as of 11 a.m.:

City of Richmond — 756 customers without power (119,833 total customers)

Henrico County — 2,806 customers without power (155,958 total customers)

Chesterfield County — 1,153 customers without power (160,248 total customers)

Hanover County — 456 customers without power (44,471 total customers)

In Henrico, the most heavily affected area is Sandston, with 1,550 customers affected. In Chesterfield, the most heavily affected area is Brandermill with 778 customers without power.

(Screenshot taken from the Dominion Energy Power Outage Map around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.