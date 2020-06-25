More than 6,000 power outages reported in Richmond region

Creighton Rd pass St. Paul’s Baptist Church. was without power after a downed tree damaged power lines following storms on Thursday, June 25, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Brandon Clark)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As sunset nears, more than 6,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power in the Richmond region.

8News’ Chief Meteorologist John Bernier reports showers and thunderstorms crossed over the metro area late Thursday evening, with the heaviest downpour circulating near the Hanover Courthouse. Storms are expected to lessen as the evening progresses, with many the area already seeing clear and sunny skies.

As of 7:30 p.m., power outages remains.

In Henrico County, more than 3,500 customers have lost power. Hanover County follows behind, with about 1,200 customers reporting power outages.

Richmond and Chesterfield each report less than 200 customers without power.

Downed trees and downed power lines were also reported in various areas throughout Central Virginia. An 8News crew is working to learn more.

