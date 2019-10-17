More than one million Virginians to participate in the Great Shakeout earthquake drill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Henrico, Chesterfield, Richmond and Hanover schools are just some of the districts in Virginia and across the country taking part in the Great Shakeout earthquake drill today.

More than 1.2 million students in Virginia will join with over 20 million students across the U.S. to prepare for a possible earthquake.

The last major earthquake in Central Virginia hit in 2011 when a 5.8 magnitude quake hit Louisa County.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says while earthquakes are rare in the Commonwealth, students should be prepared for the worst case scenario.

If an earthquake does hit, you should drop to the floor, cover your head and neck, and hold until the shaking stops.