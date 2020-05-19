Morton’s The Steakhouse in Shockoe Slip has closed for good

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Morton’s The Steakhouse is the latest restaurant to close in the Richmond area. The sign has been removed their Shockoe Slip location and replaced with plywood.

According to Yelp reviews and the business’ Facebook page, the location has permanently closed. The Richmond location is also no longer listed on the franchise’s website.

The restaurant had been temporarily closed because of Virginia’s restrictions on restaurants in response to the corornavirus pandemic.

