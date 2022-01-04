Most of Louisa without power, roads impassable as county recovers from storm

A downed tree near the community of Bumpass in eastern Louisa County. Much of the county was rendered inaccessible Monday as a result of heavy snow and downed trees. (Photo: Sabrina Shutters/WRIC)

LOUISA, Va. (WRIC) — The vast majority of Louisa residents are still without power a day after a winter storm dumped nearly a foot of snow on the county.

Most Louisa residents are served by the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC), with a smaller number receiving power from Dominion Energy and the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative. According to outage data from the three companies, over 89% of residents were still without power as of 12:50 p.m.

Just after 1:00 p.m., Louisa County opened a warming shelter at the Holly Grove Fire Department, 143 Factory Mill Rd. Residents will have to provide their own transportation to the shelter.

Multiple cars slid off the road in Louisa County Monday, highlighting the dangerous, icy conditions on the county’s roads. (Photo: Sabrina Shutters/WRIC)

The REC said in a statement Tuesday morning that crews had been dispatched to areas across Central Virginia. In Louisa, crews were focused on restoring power and clearing obstructions along Route 33, but the cooperative added that could change based on conditions on the ground.

“We recognize this outage is having a significant impact on so many of our members,” said Casey Hollins, communications director for REC. “Our crews, contractors and other REC employees are thinking of our member-owners as we all work together to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.”

Trees were down all along I-64 Monday night. (Video: Kristin Smith)

According to VDOT, large sections of Route 33 are still impassable due to downed trees. Numerous other county roads have been shut down in the county, and VDOT recommends residents stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.