Mother confirms: Missing Henrico woman found dead in her car

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The mother of a 23-year-old woman who went missing in January confirmed with 8News on Thursday that her daughter was found dead in her car.

“This is the worst thing I could ever imagine,” said Cecilia Dye, At’Taysiyah’s mother. “We are beyond heartbroken and just don’t know what to say. When the detectives came to my house I just knew. Thank you everybody for your support and trying to help find her”

Dye said the car was found off of the Mechanicsville Turnpike. The mother said there were no visible signs of trauma, but she knows nothing else. Dye was told that she would have to wait at least one month for the medical examiner’s report.

At’Taysiyah’s mother told 8News she heard her daughter leave the house on Jan. 19, around 7 p.m., but she never returned home. The next morning, Dye said she looked in her daughter’s room and she wasn’t there; her shoes were still gone, and she was not answering her calls or texts.

The mother said she also At’Taysiyah’s job and was told she did not show up for work.

“I just knew that something wasn’t right,” Dye said. “She hadn’t responded, she hadn’t come home and it’s another day and she didn’t show up for work. When she didn’t show up for work that’s when I knew.”

At’Taysiyah was last seen having dinner at a Japanese steakhouse in Midlothian. Dye said the man was seen with At’Taysiyah on surveillance video the night she disappeared, is not cooperating with authorities.