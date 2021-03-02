Mother of At’Taysiyah Dye, Henrico woman found dead last week, speaks out

Mother of 23-year-old At’Taysiyah Dye speaks out after her daughter was found dead last week in Richmond’s East End. (Photo: 8News Talya Cunningham)

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC)– Cecilia Dye is speaking out publicly for the first time since her daughter was found dead last week.

23-year-old At’Taysiyah Dye, a Henrico woman who lived with her mother, vanished on January 19. She was not seen or heard from for weeks.

Last Wednesday, 36 days since Dye disappeared, a woman’s body was discovered inside of a 2010 silver Mazda in Richmond’s East End. 8News confirmed with Cecilia Dye that it was her mising daughter who was found unresponsive inside of her own car.

Richmond Police Department officials later released details about the death investigation.

At’Taysiyah Dye’s body was found in the Whitcomb neighborhood around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, when police responded to reports of a person down in a vehicle in the 2500 block of Glenlea Avenue.

Cecilia Dye told 8News last week that her daughter’s body showed no signs of trauma and that she had to wait at least one month for an official cause of death from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

“This is the worst thing I could ever imagine,” she told 8News last week. “We are beyond heartbroken and just don’t know what to say. When the detectives came to my house I just knew. Thank you everybody for your support and trying to help find her.”

