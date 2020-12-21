Mother of man gunned down at a red light in Petersburg last year still desperate for motive

The mother of a man gunned down while stopped at a red light last year says despite an arrest finally being made, her biggest questions have yet to be answered.

William “Joey” Spillane was killed in the shooting on Nov. 27, 2019, the night before Thanksgiving.

The night he was murdered, the young man and a friend were heading home after an evening out, according to his family. Police said they were stopped at a red light near University Boulevard and High Street when several rounds of gunfire came battering toward their car. “Somebody pulled up and starting shooting,” his mother Sharon Bierman said. “Joey was the one who took all the bullets.” The other man inside the car was hit in the leg and recovered.

Over a year later on Friday, the Petersburg Police Department arrested 20-year-old Sincere Quayles and charged him with first-degree murder.

At the intersection where he died, a memorial still stands for the 27-year-old. “The holidays suck now because I don’t have my son,” Bierman said.

Police say the arrest was made after an “extensive investigation” by the Criminal Investigations Division. The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force also helped with the arrest.

Bierman told 8News she’s been longing to hold someone accountable ever since her son was killed. “13 months of no answers, wondering,” she said.

The recent arrest is a step forward toward justice, according to the grieving mother. “It’s bringing a little more comfort to me.” However, she’s hoping her biggest question is finally answered in court: why was her son murdered? “This isn’t the natural order of things. Nobody is supposed to bury their child,” she said.

Also in court, the mother is planning to read a chilling letter she wrote to the unknown killer last year. “I pray that you are confined to a cell that is uncomfortable and smells of your past coming to haunt you,” she said, reading the letter to 8News reporter Alex Thorson. “I pray that you can’t see anything except for the face of the one you took from me. From a grieving mother at Christmas, I’m sorry for your soul.”

On the Monday following the arrest, police told 8News they do not believe the suspect and victim knew each other. They are also not releasing information about a possible motive yet. Quayles is being held without bond ahead of his first day in court.