Mother of slain 8-year-old boy says accused killer met son before deadly shooting

After nearly a year, Alexis Mines learned that two men were arrested and charged in the shooting death of her 8-year-old son in King William County. She told 8News she was starting to lose hope but then she got an unexpected call on Jan. 9, her birthday, informing her two men were taken into custody and charged.

“Now, I’m celebrating my birthday and the day they locked up the two people who killed my son,” Mines said Monday. “It was birthday and I actually went to sleep at 6 o’ clock. I didn’t know if I should be happy or sad because I still don’t have my son.”

Mines’ world came crashing down on Jan. 21, 2019 when her son, Orlando Anderson, who they lovingly called “Scrappy,” was shot in his sleep. Authorities said an intruder kicked in the door of their King William County home and opened fire. Anderson was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“His actual last breath was the 23rd because I donated his organs,” Mines told 8News.

While acknowledging nothing will relieve her pain of losing a child, Mines said she takes some comfort in knowing Anderson’s organs saved seven lives.

The past year has been tough for Mines after she lost her son, job and apartment. She said she was overwhelmed when she heard who was being charged in her son’s murder.

“He said ‘I want to tell you that I indicted two people today’ and automatically I was like, ‘who are they?’ and he showed me the pictures and I was like, ‘oh, I know him,'” Mines told 8News.

Investigators charged Charles Coleman, 32, and Keith Hargrove, 35, with first-degree murder and other charges. Mines told 8News she knows Coleman and claimed that he met her son before the deadly shooting.

“He actually has been around my son so he’s somebody that knows my son personally,” Mines said.

On Monday, Mines shared a message with the men accused of shooting and killing her 8-year-old son.

“Look at my face and dream about it because I’m the one whose child you took away from her for nothing,” she said.

Mines told 8News she still can’t bring herself to visit her son’s grave but knows it wasn’t a coincidence the news of the arrests were delivered on her birthday. She said she’s planning a balloon release for the one year anniversary of Anderson’s death on Jan. 23.

