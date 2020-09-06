Mother spends Labor Day Weekend at the river in memory of daughter murdered in 2017

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – While the river may be a fun place for people to relax and get away from the responsibilities of daily life, Marlene Cole visits the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge regularly to remember her daughter, Tiara.

The former Midlothian High School cheerleader was found shot to death in a hotel room in Decatur, Alabama in July 2017.

Tiara was 22 years old at the time of her death, and Cole keeps her memory alive as often as she can by visiting the bridge where she spread her ashes three years ago.

“I chose it because my daughter loved being at the river. She was only 22 when she left me and she loved it out here,” Cole said. “I feel like her presence is here. The day I spread her ashes, I felt her presence with me.”

Cole says the bridge is where she feels closest to her daughter, and she visits every holiday weekend to be with her.

Wearing a pink tank top, a tattoo done in memory of her daughter could be seen on Cole’s upper right arm.

