Motorcycle crash in Goochland kills 18-year-old

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Monday night motorcycle crash in Goochland County killed one man, according to the Virginia State Police.

VSP said they responded to a motor vehicle crash on Sandy Hook road about 50 feet north of Jackson Shop Road at 10:12 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Officials said a 2019 Yamaha motorcycle headed north on Sandy Hook Road crossed the centerline and hit a southbound Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the motorcycle, Mason T. Clemons, 18, of Gum Spring, was wearing a helmet but died at the scene.

The woman driving the Silverado was wearing a seatbelt and did not report any injuries.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

