Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash in Chesterfield, Police say

Chesterfield County, Va., (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened near the 13800 block of Hull Street Rd on Friday, December 27th, around 10:30 p.m.

Police say an adult male motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Hull Street Rd. when he collided with another vehicle traveling in the same direction.

The motorcycle driver was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Police are still on scene as an investigation continues.

