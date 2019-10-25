RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist is recovering after colliding with a least one vehicle on Midlothian Turnpike Thursday night.
Officers responded to the 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike for an accident involving a motorcycle just after 8:15 p.m.
There, officers learned a motorcycle collided with a vehicle making a turn into the lane the motorcycle was traveling in.
The driver, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
LATEST STORIES:
- Motorcyclist injured in Midlothian Turnpike crash
- 40,000 ordered to flee wind-driven fires near Los Angeles
- Henrico schools proposes constructing new elementary school amid redistricting
- VSP: Man jumps from overpass in Caroline County, closes portion of I-95 South
- Senator calls plan to collect DNA from migrants ‘wasteful expenditure of money’