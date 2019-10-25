Motorcyclist injured in Midlothian Turnpike crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist is recovering after colliding with a least one vehicle on Midlothian Turnpike Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike for an accident involving a motorcycle just after 8:15 p.m.

There, officers learned a motorcycle collided with a vehicle making a turn into the lane the motorcycle was traveling in.

The driver, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES: