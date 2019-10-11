Motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 Thursday.

The two-vehicle crash occurred just before 11 a.m. at the 131.8-mile marker in Spotsylvania County.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2020 Nissan Rogue was traveling north when it collided with a 2013 BMW motorcycle also heading northbound. The motorcycle was trying to pass the Rogue while both vehicles were in the left lane.

The impact of the crash caused the motorcycle’s rider to be thrown from the bike, VSP said.

The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old man of Spotsylvania, Va., was taken to Mary Washington Hospital where he later died from his injuries. He was wearing a helmet. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The driver of the Nissan, a 49-year-old man of Midlothian, Va., was uninjured in the crash and remained on scene. He was wearing a seat-belt.

No charges have been filed in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Stay with 8News for updates.