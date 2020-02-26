Motorcyclist seriously injured after pursuit ends with crash on Route 460

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized with serious injuries after leading police on a chase that began on I-95 in Petersburg and ended with a crash on Route 460 Wednesday morning.

The pursuit began shortly before 8 a.m. after a Virginia State Police trooper tried to pull over a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle that was ‘driving erratically in and out of traffic lanes’ on I-95 South at mile marker The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist — 23-year-old Nicholas K. Labriola, of Colonial Heights — sped off.

The pursuit continued from southbound I-95, just north of Wagner Road, with Labriola striking a BMW sedan, causing minor damage. Labriola then continued southbound on I-95 to Route 460 where he was ‘driving erratically crossing double yellow lines and traveling at excessive speeds,’ VSP said.

The chase ended on westbound 460, approximately 300 feet west of Stedman Road, with Labriola striking a 2002 Acura two-door sedan in the rear that was traveling in the left lane.

Labriola, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of ‘serious injuries,’ according to VSP.

No other injuries were reported.

VSP said Labriola did not have a valid license and the motorcycle was improperly registered.

Charges are pending and the incident remains under investigation.

