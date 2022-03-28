RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It could be a while before you get to sink your teeth into one of the most recognized doughnuts in Virginia. Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen has announced it won’t be making doughnuts until further notice.

The company posted on Facebook this weekend, citing issues with current management as the reason for the closure.

This morning, the company posted an update. It said Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen was in the process of being sold, starting in Oct. 2021. The owners found buyers for the company, but due to conflict within the buyers’ family, they no longer are interested in taking over the business.

Now, the current owners of the business are deciding what the next steps should be. They ask for consumer patience and hope to provide an update on the delicious doughnuts in the near future.