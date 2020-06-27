Multi-vehicle crash in Petersburg leaves one person dead

1  of  4
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department said a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday morning left one person dead.

Police said the crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Drive and Baxter Raod. They said an occupant in one of the vehicles died at the scene, and multiple others were injured and transported to area hospitals.

They are asking the public’s help finding out more information about the incident. If you saw or heard something, call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or at P3tips.com

This is a developing story stay with 8News for updates.

