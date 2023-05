KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Richmond Tappahannock Highway caused serious delays for drivers in King William County.

The crash was first reported by VDOT shortly after 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, and was located on Richmond Tappahannock Highway near the King William Road exit.

According to VDOT, the east left shoulder, left lane and all west lanes were closed. Drivers were told to expect delays.

VDOT marked the scene as clear around 9:15 a.m.