HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Hanover were closed Tuesday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said a tractor-trailer crash is near mile marker 33, just south of Creighton Road. VDOT said there is debris in the road from the crash. All northbound lanes were previously closed, but traffic is now able to travel using the left lane.

A tractor-trailer crash on I-295, south of Creighton Road on Tuesday, Nov. 22 (Photo: Amir Massenburg/8News)

All traffic was diverted off of I-295 north onto exit 31A, the exit to Highland Springs/Richmond International Airport.

A second tractor-trailer crash was located at the diversion point, on I-295 just south of North Airport Drive in Henrico County. All northbound lanes were closed, but have been reopened.