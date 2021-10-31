Traffic tied up on I-64 after car careens off highway onto Arthur Ashe Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash has caused significant backups in both directions on I-64/I-95 in Richmond.

State police say a vehicle traveling North/West on I-95/I-64 careened into several other vehicles, then ran through a guardrail, coming to rest on Arthur Ashe Boulevard before catching fire.

The crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. Sunday, and the northbound left lane remains closed. According to VDOT, northbound traffic is backed up nearly 3 miles.

According to State Police, the driver was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

VDOT reports the crash occurred near mile marker 79 in the westbound lanes, just before Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

