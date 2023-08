RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing major delays on Interstate 95 South.

The crash was located between the exits for Belvidere Street and Arthur Ashe Boulevard. The Virginia Department of Transportation reported the south center lane, right lane, and right shoulder were closed as a result of the crash.

As of 9:30 a.m., traffic backups had reached 4 miles.

Virginia State Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash. There were no reported injuries as a result.