RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) riders may soon be catching their bus at different times as a new bus station will impact routes throughout the metro area this summer.

Many current GRTC routes are being changed to better serve the new Downtown Transfer Station, which is expected to open in mid-June. This Transfer Station, which is being built at 8th and Clay Streets, can serve up to 12 buses at a time and will make arrivals and departures between local routes easier.

The new Transfer Station will replace the on-street transfer area that is currently along 9th Street between Marshall and Leigh Streets. Buses will still use the area on 9th Street until the new Transfer Station is ready.

The new Transfer Station will impact service times, frequency and end of line locations for a totals of 23 routes throughout Richmond, Chesterfield County and Henrico County.

For a complete list of impacted routes, click here.

All route changes to routes will be available online starting on Sunday, May 21.

For real-time route information and bus arrival times, download the GRTC Mobile App or Transit App.

GRTC’s on-demand service will continue to be available 4 a.m. through 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. every day.