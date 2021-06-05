Mural honoring late Richmond rapper Brax painted in city’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new mural was unveiled on Brookland Park Boulevard for Braxton Baker also known as Brax, a rapper from Richmond who suddenly died in November at 21-years-old.

The mural was painted by J.Ford the Artist on the side of the first recording studio she used, Da Spot.

Mural of rapper Brax by J.Ford the Artist. (Photo by 8News’ Sam Hooper)

The 2016 graduate of Henrico High Schools, Center for the Arts program had a mega-following for her fashion, dancing and music with over 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Baker rose to national fame after she released her project VERSE(atility). Her videos have garnered more than 100 thousand views on Youtube alone.

Her sister said the mural will help those close to Baker grieve.

“A lot of times grief is so hard because it’s love with nowhere to go, and this gives us a way to honor our loved one even though she’s not physically here,” Brianna Baker said.

Her family and friends want Baker to be remembered as someone who wasn’t afraid to go beyond social norms and reach out to people.

Baker’s cause of death has not been released to the public.