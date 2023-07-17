CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide after two people were found dead inside a residence within the county.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 14, deputies were called to a home in the Belmont subdivision for a welfare check after receiving a call from a concerned family member. Upon their arrival, deputies found two people dead inside the residence.

Forensic investigators were called to the home to begin a thorough examination of the scene. According to authorities, preliminary findings indicate the deaths were the result of a domestic-related murder-suicide.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all the family members affected by this sad and tragic event,” said Sheriff Scott Moser. “Out of respect for the deceased, and their surviving family members, no further information is being released at this time.”

The investigation remains ongoing and is pending examination from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.