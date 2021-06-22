Murder trial begins for man charged with killing 9-year-old Markiya Dickson

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man is on trial for the murder of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson, who was struck and killed by a bullet during a Memorial Day cookout in 2019.

Jesus Turner has been charged with first-degree murder. A two-day trial is set to begin today.

In May of 2019, Dickson was at the cookout with her family at Carter Jones Park when shots rang out. She was struck and later died at a local hospital. An 11-year-old boy and a man survived after being hit in the crossfire.

Two other suspects, Jermaine Davis and Quinshawn Betts were both found guilty last year and sentenced to prison.

The jury trial for Turner will take place at Richmond Circuit Court.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.