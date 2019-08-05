‘My heart sinks’: Locals react to Texas, Ohio mass shootings

(WRIC) — While many Virginians were at Walmart taking advantage of Tax-Free Weekend, shoppers in El Paso, Texas were running from bullets and taking cover.

The suspected shooter is 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, who is accused of walking into a shopping center with an AK-47 and opening fire.

Twenty people are dead and more than two dozen others are hurt.

Thirteen hours later, nine more people were killed in a mass shooting outside of a bar in Dayton, Ohio.

“For it to happen in a parking lot and at a Walmart was insane,” said Richmond Resident Chrissy Johnson.

With Richmond having an active nightlife, these shootings hit close to home for residents.

“My heart sinks when I think about it, just because it could happen, honestly, anywhere,” said Emery Keele.

“I didn’t need another reason not to leave the house,” said Lauren Levy.

Levy said hearing about the shootings makes her want to avoid public places.

“I just Amazon Prime everything at this point,” Levy said.

Keele said the thought of another random mass shooting crosses her mind too.

“In some situations, I look around and see if there’s an exit. I definitely look around and see if there’s somewhere I can leave. Unfortunately, that’s how it is,” Keele said.

Police said the shooting in El Paso is being treated as a case of “domestic terrorism.” Crusius is in custody and prosecutors said they are seeking the death penalty.

However, in Ohio, officers shot and killed the gunman and are still investigating a possible motive.

