“My talent is keeping me afloat during the pandemic”: Local entrepreneur bet on himself during the pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The coronavirus pandemic arrived in March of 2020 and changed the world as we knew it, making job security becoming a major topic of conversation for residents of Central Virginia.
When the pandemic hit, illustrator and designer, Malik Radford lost his full-time job. Radford graduated from VCU Arts in 2019, he said losing his job gave him the strength to put faith in his art.
Radford said art has always been his first love and he creates digital art such as posters, stickers, comics and more.
“Because of COVID it actually took me out of my full-time job,” he said. “Which has ultimately given me so much more time to really focus on the work that I truly want to create as an artist. It has definitely been a blessing in disguise.”
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rates continue to be below the national rate, which fell to 6.9 percent. Radford said he was initially hesitant about what work would look like for him during a pandemic. But, he said, adapting is nothing new for artists.
“I thought people would somehow stop coming to me for work because of job cuts from COVID,” he said. “I’ve done a few different “events” offering services, and I’ve been humbled each time.”
He said the lack of deadlines gave him time to rejuvenate himself. Radford said it took him a few weeks to get back to his first love, creating art. Once he tapped back into his pre-COVID mentality, Radford said it was uphill from there.
The Wall Street Journal cites US Census Bureau data revealed that applications by small businesses grew nearly one-third between January and September, compared to the previous year. In particular, applications dramatically increased between July and September, rising 77% from the previous quarter—the biggest quarterly increase in 16 years of tracking this data.
Jay Markiewicz, Executive Director of Entrepreneurship Programs and an Instructor at Virginia Commonwealth University said entrepreneurship is vital for Virginia’s economy, especially during COVID.
“The pandemic is what we refer to as an emerging concern in entrepreneurship – many people are having new needs and new problems that require solutions,” Markiewicz said. “This is where entrepreneurs enter the scene — to find those problems and then provide innovative solutions in the marketplace.”
Markiewicz also said counting on yourself and starting a business while everything seems uncertain could actually be a good way to pivot during the pandemic.
“Being an entrepreneur during an emerging concern is a viable alternative to what appears to be a challenging job market as traditional jobs are being constrained.”
