NAACP African American Heritage Festival happening this weekend in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds will gather in Louisa County this weekend for the NAACP African American Heritage Festival.

Greg Jones, President of the Louisa County Chapter of NAACP, said he has one main message to get across.

“At the end of the day, we’re more alike than we are different,” Jones said.

The festival is aimed at unifying the community.

It will have things like vendors, church choirs and historical interpreters.

“We only differ mainly in culture or tradition, and that’s just where we grew up or where we come from,” Jones said.

The festival was put on for the first time last year. Jones said about 1,400 people came out from all over.

“People came from Fredericksburg, Richmond, Petersburg, Charlottesville,” Jones said.

Although the idea for the event came before the August 2017 violence in Charlottesville, Jones said it did give more of a reason to bring the community together.

“The incident that happened a couple of years ago in Charlottesville only showed us why we needed to do this more,” Jones said.

He said all are encouraged to come to the festival.

“We didn’t want to make it look like it was just a black thing. It’s a people’s thing. Last year proved that,” Jones said.

The festival is on Saturday, August 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School.

Admission is free and free water bottles will be available.