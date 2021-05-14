NAACP holding march in Richmond calling for police accountability in viral Windsor traffic stop

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will hold a march to hold the police in Windsor accountable following a viral video of a December traffic stop involving Lt. Caron Nazario.

The NAACP is asking the Isle of Wight Commonwealth’s Attorney Georgette Phillips to recuse herself from the Windsor police case. They are also requesting that Governor Northam give the Attorney General Herring’s office the authority to review the Virginia State Police final investigation report.

The Virginia NAACP chapter has already asked for full accountability and transparency. However, the national chapter said that Town of Windsor officials and police department have “used their powers to stifle the transparency process.”

On Thursday, the organization sent a letter to Phillips and Gov. Northam saying that their community has lost complete and total confidence in the local government handling of the case.

“Due to this distrust, we believe no officials in the local or county government should have any decision-making power in the outcome of the state police investigation,” NAACP wrote.

The NAACP will hold a march on Friday, May 14 at the Virginia State Capitol. Stay with 8News for updates.