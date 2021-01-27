Name a bug after your ex for Valentine’s Day at Richmond Wildlife Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For just a $2 donation, you can name a creepy crawler after your ex this Valentine’s Day at the Richmond Wildlife Center.

You can choose between a mealworm, beetle, superworm, or waxworm. After you name your bug, the wildlife center will feed the insect to an animal in their care on Facebook live on February 14.

If you want to name a hornworm or nightcrawler after your ex, all you have to do is upgrade your donation to $5.

Click here to name your worm.

No politically affiliated names are allowed. Entire legal names will not be read.