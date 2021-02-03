Name change for Thomas Jefferson Health District ‘is symbolic’

After an anonymous donation Thomas Jefferson Health District holds drive-thru COVID testing by appointments Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Greenwood Community Center in Crozet, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) former Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) is now being called Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD), a change that went into effect at the beginning of the new year.

According to a release, the shift was requested by the District’s Director in fall 2019 and approved in December of that year.

“This change reflects the District’s commitment to ensuring that public health services are inclusive and welcoming to all of the communities served,” a statement from VDH said. “Blue Ridge Health District also aligns with other health districts in Virginia where majority are named after regional geography.”

The Health District’s Management Team shared the name change announcement with all staff in January 2020, according to a release, and engaged staff and MAPP2Health partners in selecting the new name in early spring.

“Changing our name is symbolic of the deeper work we are doing as an organization to create an inclusive, equitable environment for our staff and clients and to acknowledge and address the impact of racism on health,” BRHD Director Dr. Denise Bonds said. “Our mission is to ensure the health and wellbeing of all community members and it is critical that our name reflects all of the communities we serve.”

BRHD, formerly known as TJHD, serves the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties.