Naming commission assembled at the University of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond has assembled its Naming Principles Commission, which will be charged with developing “clear and rigorous principles to provide consistent guidance for decisions related to namings, including questions of de-naming and re-naming,” buildings, spaces, professorships, programs and more on campus.

Nine people will sit on the commission, with room for two others to serve. Here are the current members of the commission:

Kenneth S. Anderson, alumni representative; Christy Coleman, Executive Director and co-chair of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation; Kimberly M. Edwards, Director of Technology Services, UR Law Library; Jordyn Lofton, class of 2022; and trustees Jeff A. Brown, S. Georgia Nugent, John A. Roush and Wendell L. Taylor.

The process of selecting a faculty representative to serve on the commission is ongoing.

Additionally, several advisors to the commission will work alongside the commission. University professor and president emeritus Edward L. Ayers will be among those advising the group.

“We are grateful to all members of the Commission for agreeing to serve in this important role,” University of Richmond president Dr. Ronald A. Crutcher said.

Coleman previously served as CEO of the American Civil War Museum and co-chair of the Monument Avenue Commission, and Crutcher said her expertise will be invaluable.

“Ms. Coleman brings deep experience to ensuring a fuller story of history is told, and a creative, thoughtful, and inclusive approach to discussions and deliberations about issues of historical memory,” he said.

The commission will get to work in August and will move as quickly as possible while ensuring a “thoughtful and thorough process.” Crutcher said final recommendations from the commission are expected to university leadership by the 2022 spring semester.