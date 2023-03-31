HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The NASCAR Cup Series is returning to the Richmond Raceway for the Toyota Owners 400 Cup. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.

Before the racing starts on Sunday, for the second consecutive year, Bubba’s Block Party will be taking place Friday, March 31, from 6 to 10 p.m.

“It’s important to make sure everyone feels welcome at the track. I’m happy to keep creating these spaces and to spark more conversation around the sport. It’s going to be a good time,” Wallace said.

Bubba’s Block Party will feature guest performances such as the Backyard Band and The Art of Noise, a fireside chat with Bubba, and food trucks powered by Black-owned businesses.