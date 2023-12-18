RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Greensville Correctional Center inmate who escaped a local hospital in August and was later captured is expected to appear in Richmond and Henrico courts over the coming months.

Naseem Roulack has now been charged with felony escape without violence by Henrico County law enforcement.

Additionally, Richmond authorities have charged Roulack with the following:

Breaking and entering into and occupied house

Credit card theft

Petit larceny

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Roulack is also facing kidnapping, armed robbery, armed carjacking, first-degree assault and vehicle theft charges for an incident that happened on Sept. 1 in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run when he escaped Bon Secours Saint Mary’s Hospital around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

VADOC issued a release to the public shortly before 9:30 a.m. that same day. Virginia State Police obtained an arrest warrant for Roulack — one felony count of escape for a person already in police custody — shortly after 4:45 p.m.

Months later, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) officers tasked with watching Roulack admitted to being asleep at the time of his escape.

A week after the escape, a man who lived nearby the hospital told 8News he found a “sopping wet” gown on the floor of his home just hours after Roulack’s getaway. He also said he found broken glass and the door of his basement was ajar.

The homeowner said law enforcement officials confirmed the gown that was found belonged to Roulack.

Months later, a reward of $15,000 was offered for Roulack’s capture after authorities identified Roulack as a suspect in a Sept. 1 armed carjacking in Maryland.

Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, Roulack was arrested by U.S. Marshals Service and the Fairfax County Police Department at a hotel in the 6700 block of Commerce Street in the Springfield area of Fairfax County.

During the arrest, Roulack allegedly tried to get away by jumping from a third-floor window with an assault rifle in hand. According to police, he injured his arm, dropped the gun in the process and began running away on foot before being captured.

Roulack is now scheduled to appear in Henrico County General District Court on Jan. 23, 2024, and Richmond City General District Court on Feb. 7, 2024.