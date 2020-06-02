Live updates: National Guard troops in Richmond ahead of planned protest outside state Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia National Guard has been deployed in Richmond ahead of planned protests Tuesday outside the state Capitol.

Alfred Puryear, a spokesperson for the Virginia National Guard, told 8News that the soldiers and airmen “are providing direct support to the Richmond Police Department, Capitol Police and Virginia State Police to help keep their fellow Virginians safe.”

A National Guard sergeant told 8News’ Ben Dennis that troops have been in the area since Sunday, but have only been out at night. Even before Tuesday’s protest outside the Capitol — which is expected to begin at 6 p.m. — Richmond police urged residents to avoid downtown in a tweet.

“Please avoid downtown Richmond as protesters have assembled there,” a tweet from Richmond police said Tuesday. “They are currently concentrated in the area of E. Broad and 11th Streets. They are heading westbound at the time.”

The increasing public presence of the National Guard comes after protests Monday where tear gas was fired at demonstrators near the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond before the city’s 8 p.m. curfew. Richmond’s mayor and its police chief apologized after videos surfaced on social media of people being gassed before the curfew was in effect.

Monday was the fourth consecutive night of protests in the wake of death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 after an encounter with four Minneapolis police officers who were responding to a call that he had allegedly used counterfeit money to purchase cigarettes from a local store. Video taken from the scene showed the officers pin Floyd, who was handcuffed, to the ground for several minutes.

All of the officers involved were fired and the officer seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he complained that he couldn’t breathe, Derek Chauvin, was eventually charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.