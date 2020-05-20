National Guard troops lend helping hand with pop-up food distribution in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Food banks across the country have seen the need for help skyrocket during the coronavirus pandemic. The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank told 8News that its story is much the same.

The food bank’s team had 35 extra sets of hands on Wednesday: men and women in uniform. A group of Virginia National Guard soldiers had their boots on the ground in Caroline County serving on a different kind of frontline.

With their trunks open, a socially distant assembly line got to work to transform a church parking lot into a pop-up food pantry.

First Lt. Cole Stevens said the guards are ready to serve however they’re needed.

“None of our schools were we trained on how to be operating a food bank in the middle of a global pandemic,” Stevens told 8News.

