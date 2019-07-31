National Night Out 2019: Events where you live

(WRIC) — There will be community gatherings across Central Virginia on Tuesday, August 6, to celebrate National Night Out.

The annual event promotes the relationship between police and the people they serve, as well as neighborhood camaraderie. The night celebrates how that collaboration can make neighborhoods a safer place to live.

Below is a rundown of what localities across Central Virginia have planned. Don’t see your city or county listed? Email the details to news@wric.com

City of Richmond

Dozens neighborhoods throughout Richmond will be hosting a variety of special events such as block parties, cookouts, parades, flashlight walks, contests, and youth activities where there will be visits by the police and other first responders. Click here for a list of participating neighborhoods across the city.

The ‘National Night Out Kick Off’ event will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on Shelia Lane.

Henrico County

Henrico Police Chief Humberto Cardounel and his command staff, along with patrol and community officers and other county representatives, will visit National Night Out events throughout the evening in dozens neighborhoods across Henrico County. Click here for details.

“The night will be alive with cookouts, block parties, ice-cream socials, parades and other fun community events during the National Night Out celebration, so lock your doors, turn on your front porch lights and spend the evening outside with your neighbors and Henrico Police.

Chesterfield County

Many neighborhoods throughout Chesterfield will be hosting a variety of special events such as block parties, cookouts, parades, flashlight walks, contests, and youth activities where there will be visits by the police and other first responders. Click here to find a block party near you.

Hanover County

Did you know? In 2018, Hanover County ranked 1st in Virginia and 11th in the nation (among communities of a similar size) for registered communities participation in the National Night Out campaign.

This year’s kick-off event will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. at Kings Charter Lakeview Recreation Center located at 9173 Kings Charter Drive.

“There will be activities for children and something for the entire family to enjoy. Booths will be set up from Hanover Cares, Chickahominy Health District, Virginia 529 and Hanover Youth Services. On display will be vehicles and equipment from the Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, Animal Control and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Also joining us will be the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs with the Mobile Vet Center.”

City of Hopewell

Command staff and officers from the Hopewell Police Department, Sheriff’s Office and Fire & Rescue will be visiting neighborhoods across the city from 6-8 p.m. Click here a list of registered events.

“Please come out and have a fun time with your neighbors and our First Responders!”

New Kent County

“Join New Kent County Sheriff’s Office, New Kent Fire & Rescue, New Kent Parks & Recreation and the community for National Night Out! Bring you family & neighbors out to this event!” Click here for details.

Prince George County

The Prince George County Police Department ‘proudly’ announces that it will hold 31 NNO block parties across the county this year. Click here for details.

Goochland County

Free hamburgers and hotdogs, bouncy houses, face painting, door prizes and more. This free family event will be held on August 6, 2019, from 6-8:30 pm at the Goochland County Courthouse. Click here for details.

“All are welcome, and we are excited to have a fun night with our neighbors!”

Spotsylvania County

Join Sheriff Roger Harris and his deputies, plus all of the community business partners that will be onsite, for ‘a fun few hours getting to know ‘your community.’ Click here for details.

Don’t see your city or county listed? Email the details to news@wric.com