Nearly 1,000 books donated to Chesterfield elementary school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — About 1,000 books were dropped off Tuesday at Bellwood Elementary School in Chesterfield County.

Employees of the Virginia Lottery and the lottery’s partner, International Game Technology, provided the books.

Jennifer Rudd, the principal at Bellwood Elementary School, said the donation is great for students.

“Overwhelming generosity from them, because our students always need larger libraries at home and more books to read from,” Rudd said. “So this is a fantastic opportunity for them to be able to find their favorite book to take home and read with their parents at night.”

The books were collected through donation boxes in employee break rooms.