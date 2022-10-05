RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced that healthcare workers would soon receive millions in federal funding for workplace training.

This comes over a year after the pandemic surge caused a healthcare worker shortage and left facilities short-staffed. The Health Resources and Services Administration’s Community Health Worker Training Program will administrate the funding.

The program will help increase the number of certified community healthcare workers and equip them with the skillsets needed to advance public health.

Half of this funding will go towards the Virginia Department of Health to support training for healthcare workers in Richmond and Henrico County and Central Shenandoah and Blue Ridge Health Districts.

