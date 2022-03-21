MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — One Mechanicsville business owner is warning others about fraud after tens of thousands of dollars were stolen from his business.

The Henrico Police Department is investigating the incident, saying it’s part of a crime trend that other business owners have fallen victim to.

Nearly $50,000 was stolen from Tony Liggons’ business, Teligon Pest Concepts and Services, LLC. He said he’s lucky, because if more checks continued to be cashed, they would’ve wiped him out.

“I never thought that this would happen to me a day in my life,” he told 8News in an interview Monday.

Liggons couldn’t believe it when he got a call from Truist Bank at the beginning of March.

“He said, did you authorize a check for $9,700? I was like, no,” Liggons said.

Checks totaling just over $48,000 were cashed – checks Liggons never authorized. “Scam is no joke,” he said.

The fraudster took a payroll check he used for his business, made a few copies, changed the numbers and forged Liggons’ signature. “They were just going back-to-back to back-to-back,” Liggons said.

The first check cashed was for $9,700. Another was cashed at $8,700, and one at $8,211. A fourth check was cashed at $4,460. A fifth was cashed at $9,200 and a sixth at $7,822.

“All these checks were cashed. I mean it was within a matter of three or four days,” Liggons said.

Truist Bank called Liggons four days after the first check was cashed. Liggons said he doesn’t understand why the bank didn’t at least put a hold on his account.

“It was shocking,” he said.

Liggons said he’s lucky it didn’t devastate the business he’s spent the last 20 years growing.

Henrico detectives said this is a crime trend that business owners should look out for, and gave some tips for avoiding falling prey to scams like these.

They recommend business owners to:

Limit access to checks and accounts

Check with your banking institution to see if they offer “positive-pay” – a method by which checks are verified by the owner before funds are released. Allows for the checks to be pre-authorized.

Confirm with vendors that a check has been received.

If mail theft is suspected, report it to the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Henrico officer Lieutenant Matthew Pecka said Henrico Police remains the lead on the investigation alongside various banking institutions investigating the matter.

He said as detectives pursue various leads, there may be times they communicate with other law enforcement agencies – including some federal agencies. In this case, Lt. Pecka said the matter is still HCPD’s investigation.