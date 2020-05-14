Nearly 600k in COVID-19 relief donated to Virginia organizations

(WRIC) — Virginia Humanities announced nearly $600,000 in grants for more than 100 organizations across the commonwealth.

The $599,000 in grants, part of the coronavirus relief aid in the CARES Act, is designed to provide emergency operating funds to humanities-based organizations during the coronavirus pandemic. The money will go to museums, libraries, historical societies and other cultural non-profits across the state.

“We’re grateful to the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), NEH Chairman Jon Peede, and Congress for their support of the public humanities in the CARES Act, especially as Virginia’s cultural organizations face financial hardship during this time,” said Matthew Gibson, Virginia Humanities’ executive director. “To have a meaningful impact, we aimed to distribute these funds as quickly and as equitably as possible.”

The following organizations were awarded grants from Virginia Humanities in May 2020:

African American Historical Society of Portsmouth (Portsmouth)

Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society (Albemarle)

American Center of Oriental Research (Alexandria)

American Civil War Museum (Richmond)

American Focus, Inc. (Charlottesville)

American Frontier Culture Foundation (Staunton)

Amherst County Museum & Historical Society (Amherst)

Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. (Clifford)

APVA/Preservation Virginia (Richmond)

Arcadia Food, Inc. (Alexandria)

Augusta County Historical Society (Staunton)

Belle Grove Inc. (Middletown)

Beth Ahabah Museum and Archives (Richmond)

Birthplace of Country Music (Bristol)

Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia (Richmond)

Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation (Blacksburg)

Blue Ridge PBS (Roanoke)

Book Arts Press, Inc. dba Rare Book School (Charlottesville)

Cape Charles Historical Society (Cape Charles)

Christiansburg Institute, Inc. (Christiansburg)

Clarke County Historical Association (Berryville)

Columbia Pike Documentary Project (Arlington)

Corporation for Jefferson’s Poplar Forest (Forest)

Culpeper Cavalry Museum Inc. (Culpeper)

Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History (Danville)

Eastern Shore of Virginia Barrier Islands Center (Machipongo)

Eastern Shore Virginia Historical Society (Onancock)

Elegba Folklore Society (Richmond)

Fairfield Foundation (Gloucester)

Fall for the Book, Inc. (Fairfax)

Fauquier Historical Society (Warrenton)

Fayette Area Historical Initiative (Martinsville)

Foundation for Historic Christ Church (Irvington)

Fredericksburg Area Museum and Cultural Center (Fredericksburg)

Friends of Handley Regional Library (Winchester)

Greater Reedville Association (Reedville)

Gunston Hall (Mason Neck)

Hanover Tavern Foundation (Hanover)

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society (Dayton)

Historic Crab Orchard Museum (Tazewell)

Historic Gordonsville INC (Gordonsville)

Historic Petersburg Foundation (Petersburg)

Historic St. Luke’s Restoration (Smithfield)

Historical Society of Western Virginia (Roanoke)

Jamestown Rediscovery Foundation (Jamestown)

Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, Inc. (Williamsburg)

Jefferson School African American Heritage Center (Charlottesville)

Jewish Museum and Cultural Center (Portsmouth)

Journey Through Hallowed Ground (Waterford)

Legacy Museum of African American History (Lynchburg)

Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center of Virginia, Inc. (Charlottesville)

Local Colors of Western VA (Roanoke)

Loudoun Museum (Leesburg)

Louisa County Historical Society (Louisa)

Lydia Csato Gasman Archives (Charlottesville)

Lynchburg Museum Foundation (Lynchburg)

Mary Ball Washington Museum & Library Inc (Lancaster)

Maymont Foundation (Richmond)

Menokin Foundation (Warsaw)

Military Aviation Museum (Virginia Beach)

Montgomery Museum of Art & History (Christiansburg)

National D-Day Memorial (Bedford)

National Sporting Library, Incorporated (Middleburg)

National Trust for Historic Preservation (Washington DC)

Oyster Museum, Inc. DBA Museum of Chincoteague Island (Chincoteague Island)

Pamplin Historical Park (Petersburg)

Patrick County Historical Society (Stuart)

Patrick Henry Memorial Foundation (Brookneal)

Persian Classical Music Co (Vienna)

Prio Bangla, Inc. (Arlington)

Radford Heritage Foundation, Glencoe Mansion (Radford)

Red Dirt Productions (Charlottesville)

Reston Historic Trust & Museum (Reston)

Rice’s Hotel – Hughlett’s Tavern Foundation (Heathsville)

Richmond Hill – (Richmond)

Richmond Jazz Society Incorporated (Richmond)

Robert E. Lee Memorial Association, Inc. (Stratford)

Rockbridge Historical Society (Lexington)

Rockingham Library Association DBA Massanutten Regional Library (Harrisonburg)

Smithfield Preston Foundation (Blacksburg)

South Boston – Halifax County Museum of Fine Arts and History (South Boston)

St. John’s Church Foundation (Richmond)

Steamboat Era Museum (Irvington)

The Cold War Museum (Vint Hill)

The Germanna Foundation (Locust Grove)

The Hermitage Museum and Gardens (Norfolk)

The John Marshall Foundation (Richmond)

The Mariners’ Museum (Newport News)

The Montpelier Foundation (Orange)

The Muse Writers Center (Norfolk)

The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in The Commonwealth of Virginia (Richmond)

The Newsome House Museum & Cultural Center (Newport News)

The Podium Foundation (Richmond)

The Presidential Precinct (Charlottesville)

The Valentine (Richmond)

The Virginia Quilt Museum (Harrisonburg)

Turning Point Suffragist Memorial Association (Fairfax Station)

Vinton Historical Society (Vinton)

Virginia Beach Maritime Museum, Inc t/a Virginia Beach Surf & Rescue Museum (Virginia Beach)

Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities (Richmond)

Virginia Civics Education, Inc. (Orange)

Virginia Holocaust Museum (Richmond)

Virginia Museum of History & Culture (Richmond)

Virginia Museum of Transportation (Roanoke)

Washington Heritage Museums (Fredericksburg)

Waterford Foundation, Inc (Waterford)

Wilderness Road Regional Museum (Newbern)

William King Museum of Art (Abingdon)

Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation (Arlington)

Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library (Staunton)

