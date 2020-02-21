Nearly ‘snowless’ winter could be good news for Richmond-area roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been a nearly snowless winter across much of Central Virginia. But that doesn’t mean the snowplows, salt piles and money budgeted to keep our roads safe will go to waste.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, there is about $19 million set aside in the 2019-2020 budget for snow removal in the Richmond region.

Any of that money not used for snow safety and cleanup will be diverted to other maintenance.

VDOT says those extra funds will help fix potholes, pipes, and pavement along Virginia’s roadways.

Salt and sand is replenished after each winter storm. Any of those supplies leftover from this season will be stored until the 2020-2021 season.

Stormtracker 8 meteorologist Matt DiNardo has lived in the Richmond region for 16 years.

He says this winter has been unusual.

“We’ve had some really mild winters before but nothing like this and nothing as snowless as this in a really long time,” explained DiNardo.

In Henrico — the county’s public works says the mild winter is good news for drivers.

According to Director of Public Works Steven Yob, road maintenance in Henrico is funded mostly by a gas tax.

He says when money isn’t needed for plowing it can be used for paving and other maintenance — similiar to the way VDOT uses surplus funds.

Yob also tells 8News a mild winter with less snow and ice will produce less potholes along roads in the region.

