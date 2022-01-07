Need a job? Henrico Schools are hiring

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Public Schools are hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the Tuckahoe Area Library.

Schools across Virginia have faced staffing shortages as a surge in COVID cases over the Winter holiday sent teachers and support staff home.

Job fairs and hiring bonuses have become staples of area school divisions as they struggle to retain staff, with many paying bonuses to substitute teachers and bus drivers.

Henrico County will host one such fair on Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Area Library, 1901 Starling Drive.

The county is looking for bus drivers, substitute teachers, cafeteria staff and instructional assistants. Bus drivers are eligible for $2,000 bonuses to be payed throughout their first year on the job, as part of an array of incentives to attract and retain drivers.

Henrico County will also pay new bus drivers for the time spent training for their CDL, and some people with felony convictions maybe eligible for hiring.