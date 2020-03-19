Need a job? These places are hiring during COVID-19

(WRIC/NEXSTAR) — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow in the United States, many people have lost their jobs as a result. That’s why 8News wants to make sure you know of places that are hiring!

KROGER

Kroger wants to hire thousands of workers during this public health crisis.

“We are hiring 10,000 new associates nationwide combined across our retail stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers,” Kroger said in a release.

You can apply here: jobs.kroger.com. Kroger’s average hourly wage is $15 an hour.

AMAZON

Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.

Amazon job opportunities can be found here.

The following companies are also hiring:

If you have lost your job and aren’t having any luck with the ones listed above, Virginia has expanded its eligibility for unemployment benefits. More information can be found here.

If your company is hiring, please send an email to news@wric.com

