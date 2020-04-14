Need produce? Keany offering no-contact pickup 3 days per week

(WRIC) — Keany Produce & Gourmet is hoping to reach people in need of fruits, vegetables and dairy products by offering no-contact pickup.

“I think there is a little bit of fear to go to, and uncertainty to go to the grocery store,” said Anthony Cargiulo, General Manager of Keany’s Richmond warehouse.

Keany usually caters to restaurants, hotels and schools but the coronavirus pandemic is currently changing the way they do business. So a few weeks ago they decided to sell directly to the public consumer.

“We wanted to get it out to people,” Cargiulo said. “You can order online. You come and pick up. Pop your trunk.”

Consumers can place an order online by clicking here while choosing a pickup time and location. The nearest Central Virginia locations include:

Richmond, VA – Canterbury Community Nursery School – 601 N Parham Road, Henrico, VA 23229

Glen Allen, VA – Q Barbeque – 1070 Virginia Center Hwy, Glen Allen, VA 23059

Midlothian, VA – Q Barbeque – 13800 Fribble Way, Midlothian, VA 223112

“The grocery store used to be my escape and it’s not that anymore,” said customer Samantha McLean. “So to be able to get in the car and go for a drive, especially on a beautiful day, and pick up high-quality fruits and vegetables…it’s just been amazing.”

Pickups are Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday from 9 a.m. through noon.

“To have access to fresh fruits and vegetables, some dairy, without contacting a person without being backlogged or sold out…the ease of accessibility is there,” Cargiulo added.

