GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County’s vaccine clinic will accept 100 walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine today.

People over the age of 18 are eligible to get their first dose. The event is happening at Central High School from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Vaccines will be given out on a first come, first served basis.