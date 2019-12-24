Neighbors help bring holiday joy to Mechanicsville family in need

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One Mechanicsville family got an unexpected surprise from their neighbors just ahead of Christmas.

Robin Fitzgerald said the last couple of years have been hard for her family of six.

“Two years ago, Mother’s Day, we were homeless,” Fitzgerald, a mother of four boys, said.

They now have a home in Mechanicsville, but earlier this year, Fitzgerald’s husband dealt with major health issues.

“I had to get a full-time job and take care of the boys, make sure the rent was paid,” she said, “I just do what I got to do. I try not to ask for help.”

Their family’s car stopped working in September, forcing Fitzgerald and her sons to walk to and from work. Neighbor Cameron Carson passed the Fitzgerald’s house and noticed the family was in need.

“God just laid it on my heart to bring them Christmas dinner,” said Carson.

But as she learned more about the family’s story, Carson realized their needs were greater than a dinner. She took to Facebook, asking her friends for help.

Neighbors even made sure the Fitzgerald’s have wrapped gifts to open on Christmas morning.

“We need help. This family needs help,” Carson said in a Facebook Live on Dec. 19.

The community came together, donating $4,000 for new furniture, clothing and food. About 50 volunteers gathered at the Fitzgerald’s home Saturday while the family stayed for free at TownePlace Suites Richmond. The volunteers cleaned, fixed plumbing and electric work, installed new appliances and set up new furniture.

“The boys didn’t have beds because they fell apart so one slept on the sofa, one slept on the old chair that we had,” Fitzgerald said.

Nu-Choice Auto Sales even donated a truck to the family.

“We heard this family’s story, specifically how the mom was walking to and from work,” said owner Jason Robinson.

“It’s really incredible to be able to give and serve others and to watch other people come alongside of you and do the same thing,” said neighbor Joy Goodman.

“I’m truly blessed for having friends that care,” Fitzgerald told 8News.

Several local businesses came together to help, including Cameron B. Carson LLC Makeup Artist, Custom Craft Homes, Nu-Choice Auto Sales LLC, County Waste, Junkluggers, Roma’s Italian Restaurant, Premier Structures, MMC Men’s and Women’s Ministry, Cool Spring Baptist Church, Giambanco’s Italian Grill, EJ Wade, TownePlace Suites Richmond and American Family Fitness Mechanicsville.

Anyone who would like to help the family can Venmo Cameron Carson @cameronbcarson.

