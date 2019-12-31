Neighbors puzzled by ripped open, discarded Amazon boxes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Amazon boxes found ripped open and discarded along Riverside Drive in Richmond are causing concern for some residents.

Jason Hendricks was taking a walk over the weekend when he came across the empty packages near Robert E. Lee Bridge.

“Noticed them and was curious what they were and why they were open sitting down here so I checked them out,” Hendricks said. “They were all open, torn open, the addresses were from all over.”

He noticed packages addressed to streets like Semmes Avenue, Westover Hills Boulevard and Chesterfield Street.

“They were all dated for the 18th to the 23rd for delivery and presumably they never made it,” Hendricks told 8News.

One of the packages happened to be addressed to his coworker. He reached out to her to tell her he found the empty box.

“Amazon determined it was ‘lost,’ but it never got delivered,” he said.

Hendricks thinks they may have been taken off a delivery truck.

“I immediately thought they were probably stolen. It’s pretty secluded down through here and easy to hide and open them up and check out what’s in them,” Hendricks said.

He said he reached out to Richmond Police to report what he saw.

Richmond Police said package thefts have been reported throughout the city in the last few weeks as many have been online shopping.

RPD used this incident to remind everyone to:

Have packages delivered to their place of business

Have a trusted neighbor take delivery

Deliver packages to a nearby family member

Hold for signature

Pick up packages at the local distribution center

As always, if someone sees suspicious activity they should call 911.

